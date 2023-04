ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa police responded to a large fire near the Mission Estates neighborhood in east Odessa. The fire is in a field behind the houses on La Cresta Avenue.

Police at the scene said the cause is unknown, but it is a possible brush fire. Avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as we know more.