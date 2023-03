MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crews with the Midland Fire Department are responding to a fire at The Executive Inn located at 1000 S Midkiff Road.

S Midkiff Road between Wall Street and Bankhead Highway is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has not been released and it is unclear if anyone has been injured. We will update this story as more information becomes available.