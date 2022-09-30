MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A City of Midland spokesperson said crews have contained a fire that broke out at a chemicals company off SCR 1257 earlier this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m. crews remained on the scene to make sure not hot spots remained.

The spokesperson said the building, however, is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported and officials have not yet said how the fire started.

City of Midland and Midland County fire crews are on the scene of a chemical tank fire off SCR 1257.

A City of Midland spokesperson said the fire is on the property of a chemicals company and does involve a structure fire- limited to the front office area. While details are limited, it is believed that all employees were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and crews are still working to put the fire out.