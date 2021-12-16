A local ice cream shop is doing so well, it just opened up its second store.

Creamlab N7 just opened up inside Music City Mall. After years of success in Midland, the store expanded to a second location.

“It’s all fresh and creamy,” says Armando Anchondo, who owns Creamlab N7 with his family. “You’re going to love it.”

The ice cream is unique. It’s made with fresh ingredients that get frozen through liquid nitrogen.

“We use fresh cream,” says Anchondo. “Nobody has this flavor of cream.”

Anchondo says there are thousands of combinations of ingredients and flavors you can customize. (I tried the chocolate turtle ice cream, it was phenomenal). Gummy bears, fresh fruit, nuts, chocolates, are just some of the toppings.

“A lot of our customers that we would have in Midland, they would travel from Odessa to Midland just to have our ice cream.”

The new shop is located at the music city mall in between Dillards and JCPenney.

Check out the video above to see some of Creamlab’s flavors and how they make it