Ector County man killed in crash remembered by friends

ODESSA, Texas- James Everett, also known as “Dan the Man”, passed away after sustaining injuries in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The nickname was given to him by staff at Wilson’s Corner off US-385 where he was a regular.

The staff there threw him a birthday party in their dining area in February where friends came to celebrate with him.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was arrested for criminally negligent homicide, possession of meth, and falsification of drug test results.

Odessa Police say the investigation is still ongoing.