MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that injured a man outside a bar Saturday night. Sage Allen Keeney, 21, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle.

According to court records, on August 20, an off-duty officer with the Midland Police Department was working security at a bar on N Big Spring Street when he was approached by management for help escorting an unruly patron from the building. The manager said the man, later identified as Keeney, was trying to start fights with people inside the bar.

Keeney was escorted from the building and officers said they saw him get into a vehicle where he “recklessly accelerated” and crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot. The crash reportedly pinned a victim between the two cars and officers said the victim collapsed to the ground and was not moving. An affidavit stated the victim was left with a badly injured leg- he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Keeney was handcuffed and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.