ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he used drugs and then crashed his vehicle while driving his 9-year-old daughter to summer school. Camron Bruce Sawyer, 26, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years Old, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Endangering a Child, four counts of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Delivery of Marijuana.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, around 6:40 a.m. on June 6, troopers responded to the scene of a crash at N Huntington Avenue and Farm to Market Road 2020. At the scene, troopers found a tan Nissan Murano and three other vehicles in the roadway. Investigators said the driver of the Nissan, later identified as Sawyer, was traveling eastbound and when he veered into another lane and crashed into another vehicle.

Inside the Nissan, troopers said they smelled marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle where investigators allegedly found four grams of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine, blue pills identified as fentanyl, and 13 grams of Xanax, all packaged in baggies for resale.

Sawyer and his daughter were taken to Medical Center for treatment and investigators visited the hospital to try and piece together the events that led to the crash; Sawyer was reportedly unconscious when troopers arrived, but his little girl was able to speak with investigators. The child told troopers that her dad picked her up that morning to take her to summer school; she said Sawyer “seemed tired”, and so was she. The little girl said she fell asleep but woke when the crash occurred, but she didn’t have any other details.

Eventually, Sawyer woke and agreed to speak to investigators, the report stated. In an interview with the troopers, Sawyer reportedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine before picking his daughter up for school. Sawyer was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $280,000.