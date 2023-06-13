WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teenager killed in an early morning crash has been identified as 18-year-old Dekota Mason Scott, of Crane.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, the crash happened around 5:35 a.m. on June 13 on FM 1233, just 6 miles southwest of Monahans. Troopers said Scott was traveling westbound on FM 1233 when he veered off the roadway. Scott reportedly overcorrected and veered into the eastbound lane where he collided head on with a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.