CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crane ISD has a new Bond Proposal up for election this May, totaling $68 million.

The 2023 May Bond Proposal includes enhancements to district wide safety and security, high school improvements, a new middle school, Career & Technology Education renovations, as well as Bethune Early Child improvements.

The estimated impact is a $25 increase per month, based on a $150,000 home. Senior citizens 65 years and older will not be affected by this increase.

Security Improvements include:

District wide safety and security projects at every school and facility

Secure entryways, access card reader systems, electronic locking classroom doors

Centralized lockdown systems, connecting buildings to eliminate outside hallways

Updated fire alarms, public address sound systems, interior/exterior lighting, new surveillance systems

$17 million High School Enhancements include:

Renovate existing classrooms to provide reliable internet and air conditioning

Renovate existing restrooms

New LED lights & paint throughout existing

New library

New commons/cafeteria with culinary lab & warming kitchen

New locker room field houses for softball, baseball, tennis and track

Convert existing Middle School gym to weight room & locker room

Replace existing tennis courts and band blacktop

$41.5 million New Middle School includes:

Replace existing middle school with new classrooms, science labs, gymnasium, and locker rooms

New shared commons/cafeteria, library, and culinary lab connected to existing high school

New parking and drop off drives

Renovate existing middle school band hall, art, and special education classrooms

$7.5 million Career & Technology Education (CTE) renovations include:

Renovate existing welding shop

Renovate existing wood shop

Renovate existing auto shop

Renovate existing cosmetology shop

$2 million Bethune Early Child improvements include:

New playground

New parking and drop off drive

New security vestibule

You can vote on this bond from April 24th through May 2nd, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm. You can also vote on Election Day, on May 6th from 7am to 7pm.

For more information, please visit the Crane ISD website.