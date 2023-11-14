CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Crane Police Department are looking for a male suspect involved in a shots fired call early Tuesday morning.

According to a post by Crane Police, at about 1:15am on Tuesday, November 14th, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Brook.

Following the investigation, two warrants were issued for the arrest of Simon Munoz.

If you see Munoz, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Crane Police Department at 432-558-2212 or the Crane Sheriff’s Office at 432-558-3571. CPD warns not to approach Munoz as he may be armed.