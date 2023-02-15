MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 23-year-old Angel Daniel Ramirez, of Crane. Ramirez was died at the scene.

According to MDP, around 11:50 p.m. on February 14, officers responded to the scene of a single car crash at N Midkiff Road and Golf Course Road. Witnesses reported that a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the 1700 block of N Midkiff Road when the driver struck multiple warning signs and barricades, then entered the marked construction zone, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. Witnesses said the truck then struck a John Deere backhoe loader that was parked in the construction zone with such force that it ignited the truck.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.