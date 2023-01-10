MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crane man killed in a Monday evening crash in Midland County has been identified as 27-year-old Perry Whitley Edwards, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Edwards died at the scene.

Around 6:38 p.m. on January 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20, near mile marker 126. Investigators said Edwards was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound when he struck the rear of a semi-truck. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.