ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crane man was arrested by the Odessa Police Department earlier this month after investigators said he was connected to a series of shop lifting cases. Vernon Lee Black, 47, has been charged with seven counts of Theft of Property, a state jail felony.

According to an OPD report, on June 12, officers were called to United Supermarket after a man was allegedly caught on camera stealing several packages of meat. That same suspect was later connected to similar thefts that occurred from July 9 to July 16. Investigators used social media to identify Black as the suspect in each case and requested a warrant for his arrest.

Black was taken into custody on July 16 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $28,000 bond. OPD said Black has been convicted of theft on at least three other occasions.