Crane ISD to get new school zone

Existing school zone on Highway 329 to see changes as well

CRANE, Texas (Nexstar)- Crane Independent School District is getting a new school zone on Highway 385. The existing school zone on Highway 329 will be improved as well. Work is currently scheduled to be complete by October 8, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The new school zone will be installed between 7th Street and 11th Street. The speed limit in the new zone will be 20 miles per hour while lights are flashing.

The Highway 329 school zone will be extended approximately 825 feet to the west and will begin just east of South Katherine Street. The speed limit in the Highway 329 school zone will also be reduced to 20 miles per hour when lights are flashing.

TxDOT says these changes are being made in the interest of safety. Drivers are asked to always obey traffic rules, especially in school zones where pedestrian traffic is heavy at peak times.