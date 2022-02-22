CRANE, Texas (Nexstar)- Crane ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard has issued a statement on behalf of the district regarding an investigation after someone reported an improper relationship between a staff member and student.

According to Howard, a few weeks ago, an unnamed person brought forth allegations of an improper relationship between a Crane ISD employee and a student. Howard said the allegation stemmed from an even that took place before she became Superintendent and the student in question was no longer listed as a student within the district.

Regardless, the district said it immediately reported the incident to Child Protective Services and local law enforcement for investigation. The district also launched an internal investigation. According to a news release, neither law enforcement, CPS, or the district found any evidence that an improper relationship occurred.

Howard said, “If any person has a concern about the safety of our students, I would ask them to contact me directly with that concern so that the concern can be promptly and thoroughly investigated. The safety of our students is my top priority.”