CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two unknown suspects involved in a theft from a game room in late November.

According to a post by CCSO, on Thursday, November 30th, an unknown male and female entered the Lucky 7 game room, located north of Crane on U.S. Highway 385. The suspects then pried open the cash door on one of the machines, stealing more than $3,000 worth of cash.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Crane County Sheriff’s Office at 432-558-3571.