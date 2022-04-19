CRANE, TX. (KMID/KPEJ)— The Crane County Sheriff’s Office is again providing a unique program to Crane ISD high school students. Its an initiative they also had back in 2015.

Its called ‘Shattered Dreams’, and is an experience that can instantly make a difference in a young person’s life– showing a mock DUI crash.

Shattered Dreams is an educational experience that shows everyone the dangers associated with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Right now the kids are getting out of school, they’re wanting to go out and do stuff, and were just trying to show them this isn’t what the need to be out there doing.” said Sheriff Andrew Aguilar.

The program involves the dramatization of an alcohol-related crash at the high school campus.

Fire, EMS, police and Aero Care all show up to take part in this scenario crash.

“We’re bringing in someone that will fly someone to the hospital from the mock crash, were bringing in the coroner, Crane ISD, its a big drawn out process and will pretty much last the entire day.” said Sheriff Aguilar.

“One student will be arrested on scene for DWI and one student will be transported to the hospital where they will later pass away.” said Sheriff Aguilar.

It includes emergency room treatment, an arrest with booking into jail, family notifications and a funeral.

“We will also make death notifications to the parents, and believe me some of these parents, you can see it on their face, they take this pretty seriously.” said Sheriff Aguilar.

The crash scene is played out before the student body during a school day. Throughout the day other elements unfold in the classroom. The next morning, a wrap-up assembly is held recapping the experience.

“This is something that can happen, and we try to prevent this from happening to anyone. If this touches one kid then I think we’ve done our job.” said Sheriff Aguilar.

Impact statements from community members whose lives have been affected by teenage alcohol use and drunk driving bring closure to the program and reinforce its message for the teenage audience.

May 17th starting at 8 a.m. will be the crash reenactment, with the assembly to follow on the 18th.