MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – August is black business month and we highlight Exodus Spine and Wellness Center located in Midland owned by a local African-American chiropractor Dr. Michael Whitehead.

Many have a fear on what this moment will be like from social media but lets take a look inside in the video above as our reporter Bridget Sarpong sat in the room and tried it out for herself.

Exodus Spine and Wellness Center is located at 405 Santa Rosa Drive, Midland Texas 79707