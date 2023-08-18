MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County announced Friday that County Road 1050 and East County Road 110 will be beginning reconstruction.

CR 110 will be under construction from the North County Line south to ECR 120, with ECR 110 under construction from CR 1060 east to CR 1050.

Jones Bros. is the contractor performing the work and has begun working on North County Road 150, moving south to Highway 307. After completion, Jones will move to CR 1050 and ECR 110 south of Hwy 307. The project includes complete removal and replacement of asphalt with ditch improvements. In addition, drainage structures on CR 1050 will be replaced with new culverts.

Work is planned to be completed by October 2024.

CR 1050 north of Hwy 307 will be open to local traffic and thru traffic will be detoured to CR 1040 via I-20 frontage road. CR 1040 provides access from I-20 to Hwy 307. County Road C1920 in Martin County is not a thru road and is not to be used as a detour route.

While ECR 110 is under construction, the road will be open to local traffic and thru traffic is to use ECR 120 as a detour.

CR 1050 south of Hwy 307 will be open to open traffic and thru traffic will be detoured to CR 1060 during construction.