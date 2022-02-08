MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on its coronavirus response. Hospital leaders said they continue to see a downward trend in virus related hospitalizations but are still concerned with the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the hospital reported it is caring for 61 patients with coronavirus. That number is down from 81 just a week ago. The majority of those hospitalized are over the age of 50, a good 87%. The hospital says 13 of those hospitalized are vaccinated and considered to have “breakthrough” infections. Only four of those breakthrough cases received a booster shot. While the number of hospitalizations continues to decline, hospital leaders said the death rate is still too high.

“The death rate continues to be a bit concerning. That’s the one trend that we continue to see that has not improved dramatically,’ said Senior Vice President Stephen Bowerman.

So far in February, the hospital has had eight coronavirus related deaths. In January, the hospital reported the highest number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, a record 41.

Still, hospital leaders are hopeful as the positivity rate continues to decline in the FMH testing center. So far this week, MMH’s testing center is reporting a 17.9% positivity rate, that’s down from the 23.9% reported last week. And down significantly from the peak positivity rate of 53% just a month ago.

“That’s a good leading indicator of inpatient activity to come,” Bowerman said.

In fact, just yesterday, the testing center only administered 10 COVID-19 tests. Now, the hospital said it is considering closing the testing facility as demand continues to decline.

“We are continuing to see not just the positivity rate go down, but also the number of test. So we are considering closing that site down…we will wait a few more days before deciding,” Bowerman said.

For now, tests are available with an appointment. You can call 68NURSE to schedule.

The hospital said it has also seen a decrease in the number of employees sidelined from working because they are in quarantine. As of Tuesday, the hospital had only seven employees out because of the virus.

“That helps us take care of the heavy workload,” Bowerman added.

The hospital also has an additional 26 employees on loan from the state through the end of the month. Bowerman said the additional 23 nurses and three respiratory therapists are helping to ease the load of the regular staff members.

Overall, the hospital is pleased with staffing, and said it is not expecting to lose any more staff as the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers goes into effect. Bowerman said there are only 54 employees left to either get vaccinated, or apply for an exemption. Bowerman said so far, more than 200 exemptions have been approved.

Those who do not get their first vaccine or have an exemption in place by February 14 will be placed on unpaid leave for up to 30 days. Those not in compliance after 30 days may be let go.

“Every employee that we get vaccinated or receives an exemption and we know is going to be at work next Monday, we’re very grateful for them,” Bowerman said.