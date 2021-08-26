COVID-19 in the Basin: Hospitals talk hospitalization rates, vaccinations

MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Area hospitals held news conferences Thursday to update the community on hospitalizations related to coronavirus.

Midland Memorial Hospital says it is caring for 123 patients with the virus. Those patients range in age from 19 to 89. The hospital says 87% are unvaccinated, with a reported 16 breakthrough cases.

Medical Center Hospital has 94 COVID-19 patients in its care. 42 of those are on a ventilator. The patients range in age from 13 to 88. CEO Russell Tippin says most of the patients are unvaccinated.

Odessa Regional Medical Center reports it is caring for 26 patients, nine of those are on a ventilator. In Big Spring, Scenic Mountain Medical Center has nine patients with the virus, two of those are on a ventilator. The unvaccinated rate at those two hospitals is 90%.

About vaccines, both Midland and Odessa hospitals have seen a slight increase in vaccinations in the last week. Midland went from a 39% vaccination rate to 40.5% fully vaccinated. Medical Center Hospital says the line for vaccines at their JBS clinic was wrapped around the building earlier this week.

“That was a great sight, we haven’t seen that in quite some time,” Tippin said.

For those who do not want the vaccine, or for those who might have a breakthrough case, Tippin emphasized early detection and treatment is key. Those who develop symptoms should get tested as early as possible, and those testing positive should ask their doctor for a treatment plan, such as Regeneron.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, there’s hope,” Tippin said.