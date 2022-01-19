ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- For the last two days, Medical Center Hospital has reported caring for more than 100 patients with coronavirus amid an Omicron driven surge. The hospital hasn’t reported such high numbers since last September, when Delta filled hospitals across Texas.

As of Wednesday morning, MCH reported a COVID-19 census of 106. That number is up by five since Tuesday. The patients range in age from one-day to 96-years with a reported four pediatric patients in all.

Although the hospital has closed to out-of-county transfers for the time being, at least 12 of those hospitalized are from areas outside Ector County. In a news conference last week, hospital leaders said they are monitoring the number of hospitalizations closely, and are prepared to set up tents if necessary, but emphasized the hospital had not reached that point, yet.