PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- Hospitals in Midland and Odessa remain busy amid the most recent coronavirus surge, however, both hospitals have reported a COVID-19 census of less than 100, a change from the numbers reported last week.

Midland Memorial Hospital says it is caring for 98 patients with the virus. 15 of those patients are on a ventilator, according to a release.

As of Monday morning, Medical Center Hospital says it is caring for 95 patients with the virus. Those patients range in age from 5 years to 98 years old. 16 of the patients hospitalized are from surrounding counties.

Hospital leaders continue to encourage everyone in the community to get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance when possible.