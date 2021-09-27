COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital, as well as Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital held a news conference Monday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations.

Both hospitals continue to see a decline in the COVID-19 census. As of Monday, MCH reported it is caring for 69 patients with the virus. 20 of those patients are ventilated. The patients range in age from 15 to 84. At ORMC, there are 18 patients hospitalized with the virus. Seven of those patients are ventilated.

As hospitalizations continue to fall, hospital leaders are still urging anyone eligible to get vaccinated.

“We are starting to see the COVID surge sort of come back down, but it’s not coming back down as fast as we thought it would. I think the reason for this is our lower vaccination rate. At least it’s coming down, that’s a positive sign, but the more people we can get vaccinated, the better protected we’ll be for the future, and hopefully we can put this fully behind us,” said ORMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan.

The City of Odessa and its partners will be offering vaccines in a drive through setting again this week for anyone seeking a vaccine. The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the University of Texas Permian Basin soccer field parking lot. The clinic will be offering first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Booster shots will also be available for those seeking a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Those hoping for a third dose of the Moderna will need a note from their physician.

Saravanan says about 45% of the eligible population in Ector County is fully vaccinated.