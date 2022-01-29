LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Planning a wedding in February? It is scheduled to be one of the busiest wedding months of 2022 for Las Vegas.
So, what is a palindrome? Well, that’s when you get the same word, phrase, or set of numbers whether you read it forward or backward.
Both locally and worldwide, many couples are planning their weddings and vow renewals on a few key dates, including 2/2/22, 2/14/22 and 2/22/22.
Las Vegas wedding ceremonies have always proven popular on palindrome dates. For example, nearly 1,600 couples were married on 10/10/2020 and 7/7/07 4,492 couples were married.
“Couples don’t just come from all over the United States to get married in Las Vegas. They come from every corner of the globe,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said.
After a slow nuptials season in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas wedding industry was again booming in 2021, the Clark County Clerk said.
In 2021, more than 77,000 marriages were filed in Clark County. In 2019, only 73,143 were reported, and just 56,331 in 2020, Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said.
Las Vegas is the official wedding capital of the world.
“As the Wedding Capital of the World, it is important that we show residents and visitors what they need to do to get married here and the many options Las Vegas provides when choosing the right spot for a ceremony,” Goya said.
Nearly 19% of the marriage licenses issued are to local residents, while the other 81% were visitors in 2021.
In 2020, nearly 24% of locals were married. Meantime, in 2019 almost 21% were Nevadans.
According to the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce, Las Vegas represents about 5% of all the yearly weddings in the entire United States.
The wedding industry accounts for nearly 4% of all visitors to Clark County, including couples and guests.
Goya said that wedding tourism generates nearly $2.5 billion in economic activity, including lodging, entertainment, dining, and other non-gaming activities.