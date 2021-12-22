MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

MPD says the couple pictured below has been stealing form multiple stores in town. Investigators say they were seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with a Wyoming license plate reading 291388.







Anyone who recognizes this pair is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.