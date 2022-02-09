MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on January 14, the couple pictured below used a stolen credit card to buy more than $10,000 worth of goods from Walmart. Because the pair used a stolen card police have launched a fraud investigation.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 22-0114020. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a $1000 reward.