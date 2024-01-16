ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested Saturday after investigators said they allegedly broke into a home and then assaulted the homeowners with a knife after they returned home unexpectedly. Matthew Emanuel Hawkins has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Driving with an Invalid License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ike Brodnex has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

From left: Ike Brodnex and Matthew Hawkins

According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after 10:00 a.m. on January 13, officers were called to the 300 block of Pittsburg to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said a young man was waving a knife around and was physically fight with an elderly neighbor. At the scene, investigators found Brodnex, a suspect matching the description as reported during the 911 call, as well as a 74-year-old man with lacerations to both of his arms, and a woman who identified the victim as her husband.

The woman told investigators that she and her husband live inside an RV parked on the property and stated that they’d left their home to stay the night in another location because it was cold, and their RV doesn’t have heat. When they returned home that morning, they said they found that Brodnex and another man had parked in their alley and entered their property through the back fence. The woman said her elderly husband tried to prevent Brodnex and his accomplice, later identified as Hawkins, from leaving the scene before the police arrived and that things escalated when the men pushed her husband to the ground.

Investigators said a digital camera, a cell phone, and two car batteries were located near the property, which had allegedly been stolen by the two intruders. They also found Brodnex in possession of a medication that didn’t belong to him; Brodnex said he didn’t break into the RV and claimed that he found the medication in a dumpster while he and his cousin were “dumpster diving”, however, the victims said that same medication was missing from the cabinet.

Hawkins, the second suspect, was found a short distance away from the home in a gas station parking lot; investigators said Hawkins also claimed that he and his cousin had been dumpster diving and then refused to allow them to search his vehicle, a Mercury Grand Marquis that had been spotted leaving the scene of the burglary. Both Brodnex and Hawkins were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they both remained as of Tuesday afternoon.

Jail records show that the bond for Hawkins has been set at a combined $50,500, while Brodnex is facing a combined $52,000 bond.