PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Deputies with the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist U.S. Border Patrol with a traffic stop on FM 170, approximately 20 miles west of Presidio, at approximately 9am Tuesday.

According to a post by PCSO, law enforcement found two AR-15 rifles, four 30 round magazines, approximately 400 rounds of .223 ammunition, body armor, and 6 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

The driver was convicted of human smuggling by federal authorities in March of 2021, being released on probation following two years of federal prison. The passenger, his wife, was also convicted in Wyoming for harboring undocumented individuals. She is also on probation.

Authorities believe the weapons were smuggled into Mexico based on statements and origin of the weapons.

PCSO charged the driver with Possession of a Substance in Penalty Group 1, cocaine, a 2nd degree felony, and was placed in the Presidio County Jail.

Information regarding charges against the passenger were not immediately available.