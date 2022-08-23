ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were dealing drugs out of an RV while their children were present. Efrain Vela and Sandra Maldonado have been charged with two counts of Endangering a Child.

According to court documents, on August 19, detectives with the Odessa Police Department executed a search warrant in the 900 block of S Coyochic after investigators received information that methamphetamine was being distributed from an RV on the property. During the search, detectives discovered more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

OPD said the drugs as well as other drug paraphernalia were within reach of two children under the age of 15 and that the children were in danger of coming in contact with “harsh chemicals”. Additionally, detectives learned the couple was distributing the drug while the children were present.

Both Vela and Maldonado were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of August 23. Each is facing a combined $15,000 bond relating to the child endangerment charges; however, they are also on a US Marshal hold in connection with the distribution investigation.