ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested late last week after investigators said they allegedly failed to keep a loaded weapon out of a child’s reach, which led to another child being seriously injured last year. Paul Palmer Jr., 42, and Ashley Palmer, 37, have been charged with Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child.

According to court records, on September 18, 2022, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on W 26th Street to investigate after an ambulance was called to the home to tend to a shooting victim. Investigators said a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot his 13-year-old friend in the back while playing video games inside the home.

The victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital and was then flown to Lubbock because of the extent of his injuries. Investigators said the boy remained hospitalized for a month and still requires physical therapy to this day for injuries sustained in the shooting.

An affidavit stated that Paul and Ashley left the loaded firearm, a .22 caliber rifle, in their child’s bedroom, a misdemeanor in the state of Texas. On February 15, investigators requested a warrant for the couple’s arrest, and they were taken into custody on February 17. Both Paul and Ashley have since been released on a $1,500 bond.