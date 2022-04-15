ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Dollar General at 2025 E 8th Street to investigate an active robbery. The officer stated while on route to the store he was receiving updates from dispatch about the situation and the suspect began fighting with employees and was trying to leave the scene.

When the officer arrived at the store, he saw a vehicle matching the dispatcher’s description leave the parking lot. The officer stated the car encountered traffic and began driving around other vehicles in the roadway but became trapped between idling vehicles. The officer exited his patrol car and tried to approach the car, but the car kept trying to drive away. Eventually, officers were able to get the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Saralegui, the passenger was identified as Beltran. Beltran admitted to investigators she placed items from the store in her bag, but said she “always intended to pay for the items”.

With both suspects in custody, officers returned to the store to speak with employees. The store manager told investigators she confronted Beltran about the items in her bag and said Beltran ran toward the door. The manager said she locked the door to keep Beltran from leaving and that Beltran assaulted her in an attempt to leave. Beltran then grabbed the manager’s finger and bent it back “as if she wanted to break them in order to take possession” of the stolen items.

The entire incident was caught on camera and a witness also backed up the manager’s report, the affidavit stated.

According to an arrest report, the stolen items included: a belt, clothing items, motor oil, body spray, and Febreze Air Freshener.

Both suspects were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Friday afternoon. Saralegui’s bond was set at $46,000, however, is is being held without bond on a motion to revoke probation. Beltran’s bond has been set at $20,000.

Jail records indicated Saralegui has been arrested multiple times since 2015 for crimes such as theft, assault, robbery, possession, and DWI. His mugshot was not immediately available.