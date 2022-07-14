MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week following a lengthy investigation that started when two children made an outcry of abuse. Myra Monje, 30, has been charged with injuring a child. Vicente Monje, 30, has been charged with endangering a child by negligence.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began in March after a woman called 911 to report her children had accused their dad’s girlfriend, identified as Myra, of abuse. The children met with forensic interviewers on more than one occasion and stated Myra hit them with brushes on several occasions, grabbed them by the head, and even bit them.

The children stated Myra would make fun of their bodies, take pictures of their “private parts”, and tie their hands with rubber bands while they were being spanked. The abuse reportedly happened in March and then again in April.

The young children said they did not feel safe when visiting their father Vicente because he knew about the abuse and never reported it, despite having photographic evidence of their bruises on his phone.

Myra and Vicente were arrested in July following a months long investigation. Vicente was later released on a $25,000 bond; Myra was released on an unknown bond.