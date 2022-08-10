MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they assaulted a family member during an argument and then robbed him. Trayzebrik Williams, 27, and Ivory Hardin, 37, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

According to an affidavit, on August 8, a detective with the Midland Police Department was called to Midland Memorial Hospital to investigate after a victim was brought to the emergency room. There, detectives spoke with the victim who had multiple bruises to his face, a swollen and bloodied lip, and swollen eyes. The victim, who is disabled and uses crutches, said he was arguing with his family member, identified as Williams about an incident involving his girlfriend, identified as Hardin.

During the argument, Williams reportedly punched the victim in the face and then grabbed his crutch and began hitting him with it. After the assault, the pair grabbed the victim’s wallet and stole his driver’s license, debit card, and several other items before leaving the scene.

Both Williams and Hardin were arrested later that day, the pair remained jailed as of Wednesday morning- each is facing a $75,000 bond.