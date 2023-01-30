ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to ECSO, on January 13, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Main Street Market at 5934 W Interstate 20 and filled a large white bag with clothing, shoes, and hats. In all, store employees said the man and woman walked away with $814.81 worth of unpaid merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Investigator J. Martinez at 432-335-3050 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 25-E0205. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.