MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With both school districts on the ballot this year, County officials are reminding employees of Midland ISD and Greenwood ISD to be mindful of their attire when visiting voting locations.

The County says shirts should be turned inside out or a sweater worn over to cover any logos. Name badges should be left in vehicles or placed in a purse or bag.

They are also reminding the public of Texas Election Code, Section 61.010, regarding wearing a name tag or badge in a polling place. You can read the full section in the image below.