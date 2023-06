ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KIMD/KPEJ)- Ector County Auditor Randy Donner submitted his resignation earlier this week amid an ongoing investigation, according to County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

In a news release, Fawcett said the County is investigating possible irregularities in the County’s finances. Information from that investigation has been “turned over to the proper authorities”, the release read.

Because of the ongoing investigation, no additional information was released.