PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Country Club Dr. under the Interstate 20 overpass the morning of Saturday, April 15th due to contractors continuing work on the roadway.

TxDOT plans to have this portion of the road open late in the evening on Sunday. Traffic will still be able to flow on the frontage roads.

Please observe road work zone signage in the area as crew personnel will be along the roadways.