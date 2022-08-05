MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland City Councilwoman Lori Blong has announced she plans to run for Mayor in the upcoming November election. This comes on the heels of Mayor Patrick Payton’s announcement he will not seek re-election.

Blong currently serves as the councilwoman for District 4. She has played a large role in parks development, including the Midland Trail Park in southeast Midland and $55 million Hogan Park public-private partnership.

The mayor’s seat is one of three places on the upcoming ballot. District 3 and District 4 seats on the City Council are also up for grabs- incumbent Jack Ladd has said he plans to see re-election for that District 3 seat.

The last day for candidates to file to add their name to the local ballot is August 22.