It’s something a lot of people in West Texas want to see: A new water park. Now there are talks of one potentially coming to the area.

“If Hobbs, New Mexico can have something like this, why cant we?” says Midland resident Kevin Dawson.

Dawson is the founder of the Facebook page “Maybe in Midland-Odessa”. It’s dedicated to keeping people in the know of commercial development in West Texas and has more than 19,000 followers.

“We take those social conversations online,” says Dawson. “It puts them in one place.”

With the continued growth of the page, Kevin posted a survey asking locals what they would like to see come to the area. The overwhelming majority said the number one priority is a water park, specifically an indoor one.

“It’d be super exciting to have something like that, there’s not very many things to do here in Odessa, so we’re really needing it,” said local resident Natalie Guerrero.

“Water wonderland, while it would be nice to come back, I just don’t see it happening,” says Dawson.

Dawson says he’s been in talks with people who could help bring a water park to the area, including Midland City Council Member John Norman.

He, along with Dawson, have seen other water parks in the region that could be a model for one here.

“I had visited Grand Prairie and saw the indoor water park there,” says Norman. “I wanted to bring that to city of Midland.”

Norman helped create a Spanish version of the survey for locals to take. He says the biggest issue with getting an indoor water park may be the water it takes.

“Its going to take a lot of water,” says Norman. “We have a lot of money, but not a lot of water.”

So just how much could this cost? Because there is nothing planned and still a long ways to go, it’s hard to estimate, but Dawson says in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Our community, the facility size is going to be between $100 and $150 million dollars, and 250,000 square-foot facility. Ideally we would love to put it out between 1788 and 191 in the area of the Wagner Noel.”

There’s no estimate on when a water park could actually get planned and approved. Dawson says a lot more research still needs to be done. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we get more information.