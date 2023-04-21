ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa today tapped Jason Cotton as Odessa Fire Rescue’s new Fire Chief; he’s served as Interim Fire Chief for nearly four months.

According to the City, Jason has been with OFR for 27 years. It’s a legacy for the Cotton family, his dad, Hyram Cotton, worked for OFR for 30 years before retiring as a Senior Captain. His brother, James Cotton, also worked for OFR for 30 years before retiring as Captain. His nephew, Jarret Cotton also worked for OFR, according to the City.

Born and raised in Odessa, Jason graduated from Permian High School where he lettered in football and baseball. After high school, he continued his studies at Odessa College where he earned a B.A. in Leadership Management.

It’s those leadership skills that City leaders praised in a ceremony today, saying he’s done “amazing” things for the department since taking the helm several months ago.