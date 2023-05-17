MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Coterra Energy has invested $125,000 into the Museum of the Southwest’s Sound Garden, as the garden nears completion this summer with landscaping details remaining.

“By making this significant and multi-year investment in the Museum, Coterra Energy is showing great leadership and commitment to the quality of life that we have in Midland. It shows vision and loyalty to our community to create a place where we can all gather and enjoy a more beautiful life together. The Museum of the Southwest is dedicated to that vision. It is through strong partnerships like the one with Coterra Energy that we will continue to bring art, science, culture, and history to Midland,” said Lori Wesley, the Executive Director of the Museum.

Home to a sculpture garden spanning the campus and the Fredda Turner Durham Children’s Museum, which reopened in 2022, the Museum was looking to make an addition that would allow interaction for children of all ages, according to a press release from the Museum.

Twenty-five feet in length and over twelve feet high, the sound garden is an exciting piece for guests to play a harmonious tune. The structure is designed so you can actually feel the music if you stand in the middle when it is being played, according to the release.

“The Museum of the Southwest has established itself as a beacon of community engagement, dedicated to fostering a deep appreciation for arts and culture in the Permian Basin. Coterra Energy is honored to have collaborated with the Museum for the past decade, witnessing firsthand their unwavering commitment to building meaningful relationships within the community and among our employees,” commented George Stark, Director of External Affairs, Coterra Energy.

Coterra Energy also supports several ongoing Museum programs, including Coterra Science on a Sphere, and Coterra Sundays, which provides free admission to guests every Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm across campus.

“As our partnership has grown and evolved, we recognized a mutual need to enhance community facilities. When the Museum identified a need for the Sound Garden, and our employees expressed a desire for more local family activities, we saw an opportunity to merge these needs into one facility that would benefit the entire community. We take great pride in our long-term commitment to Midland and are thrilled with the new Children’s Museum; we felt the Sound Garden was a wonderful venue to offer our neighbors in the Basin for generations to come,” Stark continued.

With the final landscaping set for completion later this summer, the Sound Garden is currently open to visitors ready for use.