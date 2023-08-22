ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin announced a new payment plan program, UTPB 3, aimed at helping ease the stress of tuition payments and last-minute enrollment.

The program will allow students to enroll and start attending classes with just $35 down.

“UT Permian Basin believes cost shouldn’t be a barrier to earning a degree,” the school said in a news release.

After the $35 is paid, students will be allowed to enroll in classes. Then, students will pay 33% of their remaining tuition on the 15th of the following month with 33% due on the 15th of the next two months.

“I frequently hear from students who say ‘when’s the last day I can register?’ and when I inquire why it’s because they’re waiting to get their latest paycheck so that they can make not just the payment cost but the downpayment this means that they don’t have to wait if they know that August check is coming or they’re waiting for that September 1st check doesn’t preclude them from getting in their classes and getting going,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

This is just one of UTPB’s solutions to helping students reach their educational goals, you can learn more about other payment help here. Classes begin August 28, if you are interested in enrolling with a payment plan, contact the University’s billing department for help.