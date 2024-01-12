MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Cosmetic medical services have become more and more widely acceptable thanks to social media. We are seeing icons like Kylie Jenner with lip fillers and Kim Kardashian utilizing Botox. However, the procedures are not just for likes and comments.

Cosmetic medical services can also be used to improve the self-esteem of people. Rebecca Diaz, Medical Director at Forever Young Spa, says they provide services for survivors of human trafficking. “So we help victims, that have been victims of sexual assault. Physical assault…So we have a tattoo removal machine now that we hope to take sex brands off of traffic victims to give them a fresh start at life,” said Diaz.

This is not where the services end they can also provide services to patients that have bell’s palsy and victims of dog bites to help regain the symmetry in your face.

This is all in an effort to help each person feel better about themselves and restore the outer beauty of themselves. “To feel their best. To have that self confidence in themselves again. We always want people leaving and feeling like a better version of themselves,” says Diaz.

If you are interested in Forever Young Spa and their services, you can find out more about them here.