WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- U.S. Senator John Cornyn today released the following statement after joining a group of Republican colleagues to introduce legislation that would ban the United States from purchasing Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign democracy:

“There is absolutely no reason for a country as resource-rich as the United States to be reliant on Russia for oil, sales of which are funding their military campaign against Ukrainian sovereignty,” Cornyn said. “We should not be financially supporting Russia’s mission to rebuild the Soviet Union, especially when domestic oil production in states like Texas can help provide energy without enriching Putin’s authoritarian state.”

In 2021, the U.S. imported hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil a day from Russia, counting for about 7% of the nation’s oil supply. Law makers supporting the new legislation said the imports contributed to “the industrial success of a hostile competitor seeking to weaponize its energy exports”. The group said the proposed legislation would stop financing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and remove Russian fuels from American supply chains.

Last week, Michael Lozano with the Permian Basin Petroleum Association said West Texas already has a huge role in the oil industry across the U.S., is leading the nation in oil production, and could easily supply the U.S. and its allies.

“There is certainly some importation of foreign oil, but there’s no question that the Permian Basin can produce the oil that America needs…,” Lozano said.

The Permian Basin already produces just under half of the nation’s oil supply.

“I think it’s pretty clear that with the Permian Basin producing about 45% of all of the nation’s crude and one-third of its natural gas, there’s an opportunity to really step up,” Lozano said.

Should the ban on Russian oil pass, the prohibition would take effect 15 days after enactment and exclude shipments already in transit at that time, according to a news release from Cornyn.