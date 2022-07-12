Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The city of Odessa knows how dangerous the current heatwave can be which is why they’re encouraging anyone who needs to cool off to come down to the Woodson Park cooling center.

“We have opened shelters similar to this in the past, mostly during winter storms, but we wanted to provide relief to individuals that may not have air conditioning in their homes in this heat wave,” said Odessa Assistant City Manager Phillip J. Urrutia.

But when it comes to relief, the Woodson Park cooling center doesn’t just provide air conditioning. It’s open to everyone free of charge, and will provide locals with bottled water, snacks, clean restrooms, and even the opportunity to charge cell phones.

“We do have the ability to ramp up shelters if we do see additional people coming through. We have other city locations we can establish,” said Urrutia.

And since safety is the name of the game when it comes to the cooling center, COVID-19 precautions are also being taken.

“We do have a police officer that’s stationed in our location, and we’re going to ask if anyone is ill to please social distance while here and wear a mask,” said Urrutia.

The shelter will be open from June 12th to June 14th, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, but Urrutia says the city will add additional days if the heatwave persists and there is a demand.