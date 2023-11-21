For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Colder air has seeped into The Basin as winds have remained on the stronger side of things from the north. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some passing clouds and some blowing dust, but most areas in West Texas will not experience any rain activity. High temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below normal with most only reaching the upper 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s. The atmosphere will be even drier, which will allow for cold mornings and relatively milder afternoons to come as winds eventually switch back from the south.