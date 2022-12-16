ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a grocery store. Michael Wayne Bizzell, 45, has been charged with Theft of Property.

According to an affidavit, on December 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the HEB store on west University in reference to a shoplifter. At the store, investigators met with a loss prevention employee who said he saw Bizzell hide packages of meat in a reusable sack; Bizzell was then caught on camera placing beer in a grocery cart. At the self-checkout line, investigators said Bizzell selected a soda and a bag of chips and paid for those two items. He then left the store without paying for the beer and the meat, the employee said.

Investigators discovered that Bizzell had two previous convictions for theft out of Ector County and Midland County which elevated the charges in this case. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $4,000.