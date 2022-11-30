ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan today announced that an Odessa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a drunk driving arrest from 2020. Dessirae Keneson, 38, was charged with a felony because of her previous drunk driving convictions.

Jail records indicate Keneson was arrested on April 19, 2020 after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. She was also charged with drunk driving in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, and again in 2016. Because of her previous offenses, the punishment range for her most recent conviction was increased from two to 10 years in prison to two to 20 years. Keneson received the maximum sentence allowed by law.