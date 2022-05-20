ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and led officers on a brief high-speed chase. Rudy Moreno, 34, has been charged with drunk driving, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license.

According to an affidavit, around 1:30 a.m. on May 19, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was heading east on 2nd Street when he saw the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, heading west on 2nd Street run a red light at the intersection of 2nd and Dixie Boulevard. The officer stated the driver, later identified as Moreno, was driving at a high rate of speed while also jerking his steering wheel back and forth, causing him to drift in oncoming lanes of traffic.

The officer stated he tried to pull Moreno over, but Moreno refused and continued driving westbound on 2nd Street to the 5800 block of W Interstate 20. While trying to evade the officer, Moreno reportedly ran multiple red lights and failed to maintain a single lane. According to court documents, Moreno continually veered into oncoming traffic before eventually driving off the roadway and into a guardrail.

The officer stated he followed Moreno with lights and sirens activated to try and warn approaching drivers of “impending danger”. Eventually, Moreno drove off the roadway again as he entered Interstate 20. Moreno then reportedly stopped his vehicle, exited, and began walking toward the Interstate.

At that point, several officers tried to take Moreno into custody, but he was combative; he reportedly pushed multiple officers away before he was taken down to the ground and eventually placed in custody. Once secured, the initial responding officer stated Moreno smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, enlarged pupils, as well as rapid and slurred speech. Additionally, Moreno was found to be “sweating profusely, paranoid, and hallucinating”.

When questioned, Moreno reportedly admitted he smoked two rocks of crack cocaine and consumed four beers before getting behind the wheel. The officer also discovered Moreno, a registered sex offender, has been convicted at least three other times for drunk driving; once in 2014, again in 2018, and then again in 2020.

Moreno was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $33,000.